AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,531 shares.The stock last traded at $27.43 and had previously closed at $28.09.
ABCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,047,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,086,000.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)
There is no company description available for Abcellera Biologics Inc
