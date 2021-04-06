AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,531 shares.The stock last traded at $27.43 and had previously closed at $28.09.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,047,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,086,000.

