Abitshadow Token (ABST) Price Tops $0.0000

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded down 36.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Abitshadow Token has a market capitalization of $19,960.84 and approximately $275.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abitshadow Token has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Abitshadow Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00274467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00114484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.59 or 0.00772456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,863.05 or 0.99860040 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,774,228 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com . Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abitshadow Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abitshadow Token directly using US dollars.

