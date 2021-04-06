Abyss Hits Market Cap of $20.39 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $20.39 million and $1.37 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00056913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.75 or 0.00670150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

