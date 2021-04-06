Abyss Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00695432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

