Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0151 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00658132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00078993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031238 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.