AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.45. AC Immune shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 500 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $524.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.