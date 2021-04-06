Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 69,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,629,364 shares.The stock last traded at $31.76 and had previously closed at $31.70.

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

