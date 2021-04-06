Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 69,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,629,364 shares.The stock last traded at $31.76 and had previously closed at $31.70.
ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.
In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.