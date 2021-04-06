ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

