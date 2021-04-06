ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $20.70. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 18,903 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

