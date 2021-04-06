Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $310.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $278.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

NYSE:ACN opened at $281.13 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $282.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.49 and a 200 day moving average of $248.11. The firm has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

