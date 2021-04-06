accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $548.30

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 548.30 ($7.16) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 268,434 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £282.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 548.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 412.79.

In related news, insider Bill Russell purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

