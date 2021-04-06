Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.40% of Accolade worth $33,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,970,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,208,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

