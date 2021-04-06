AceD (ACED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $113,641.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. AceD has a market cap of $992,519.45 and approximately $113,641.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One AceD token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

