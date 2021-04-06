Achain (ACT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.37 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Achain has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00060102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00042808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00662114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00079229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.