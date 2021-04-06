Actinium Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $65,481.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,978,000 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.