Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

