Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.04 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,314.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,103.81 or 0.03607704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.16 or 0.00406695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $656.63 or 0.01126007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.57 or 0.00455412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.87 or 0.00466216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00319582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003506 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.