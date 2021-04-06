Adam Richard Kokas Sells 22,058 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 22nd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00.
NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59.
Several research firms have recently commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
