Adam Richard Kokas Sells 22,058 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

