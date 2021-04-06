ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 313,489 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $25.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

