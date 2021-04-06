Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.99. Adecoagro shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 1,981 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGRO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $951.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

