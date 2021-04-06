Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adevinta Asa has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ADEVF remained flat at $$16.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. Adevinta Asa has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

