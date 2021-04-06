AdEx Network Price Hits $1.32 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $152.31 million and $18.57 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00057162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00673457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,416,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,274,348 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.