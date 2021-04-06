AdEx Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

