Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $491.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.95 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

