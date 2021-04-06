ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.46

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €10.46 ($12.31) and last traded at €10.30 ($12.12), with a volume of 182422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.14 ($11.93).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $520.12 million and a P/E ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is €9.45 and its 200 day moving average is €7.80.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

