Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.26

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.65. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 83,063 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,791,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 50,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

