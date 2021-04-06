Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $228.81

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.81 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.98). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.04), with a volume of 259,835 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of £500.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 33,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £79,134.30 ($103,389.47).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.