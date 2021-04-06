Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New $3.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAVVF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.64.

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 33,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,613. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $462.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

