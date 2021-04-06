Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.81.

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.00. 1,232,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.98.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

