Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$3.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.81.

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.00. 1,232,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The stock has a market cap of C$564.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.15. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.16.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

