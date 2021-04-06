Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,633. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.
