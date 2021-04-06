AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.92

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.92 and last traded at $66.89, with a volume of 2245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get AECOM alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.