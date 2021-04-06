aelf (ELF) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $257.62 million and $91.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00055062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00038503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00686368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030935 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.