Aeon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,105.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $36,105.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.00478803 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

