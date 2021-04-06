Aeron (ARNX) Trading 76.9% Higher Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $1.31 million and $154,759.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00058092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.