Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.98. 12,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,946,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $711.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.81.
About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
