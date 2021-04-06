Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.98. 12,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,946,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $711.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Affimed by 1,158.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,549 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 431,247 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

