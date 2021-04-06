Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 543.33 ($7.10).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

LON:AGK opened at GBX 876.50 ($11.45) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 862.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 634.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Aggreko has a 12 month low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -20.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.11%.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

