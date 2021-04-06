Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.08. 126,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,649. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $162,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 644,642 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 316,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 487,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 237,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

