Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,371,649 shares.The stock last traded at $61.25 and had previously closed at $60.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,190,000 after buying an additional 183,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

