Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 8% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.56. 9,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,868,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.
Several analysts have issued reports on API shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Agora by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth about $51,616,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $48,894,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
