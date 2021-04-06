Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 8% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.56. 9,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,868,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on API shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Agora by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth about $51,616,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $48,894,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

