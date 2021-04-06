AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $204,067.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00057162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00673457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

