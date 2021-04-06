AidCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $900.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, AidCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $983,847.33 and approximately $900.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00059907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00657318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031478 BTC.

AID is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

