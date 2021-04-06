Aigang (AIX) Achieves Market Cap of $253,343.10

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Aigang token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market cap of $253,343.10 and $207.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aigang has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00662370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

Aigang is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

