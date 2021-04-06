Aion Hits Market Cap of $228.96 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $228.96 million and $50.68 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,392.87 or 0.99529267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00038449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.83 or 0.00461630 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.23 or 0.00847516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.00324871 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093547 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

