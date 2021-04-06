Aion Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $209.95 million and approximately $38.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,668.71 or 0.99742450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00474389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.59 or 0.00826031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00325384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00100475 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.