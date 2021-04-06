Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.07. 69,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 223,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

