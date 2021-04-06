Airbloc Price Reaches $0.0584 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $14.75 million and $321,975.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Airbloc

ABL is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

