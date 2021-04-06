Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus stock opened at €100.42 ($118.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.37. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.