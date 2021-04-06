Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Shares Down 1.6%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 2,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.05 million during the quarter.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

