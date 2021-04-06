Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

